Mumbai: Soon, cheap purified water at Central Railway stations |

Commuters of Central Railway(CR)will be able to get 300 ml purified water at Rs 2 and five litres for Rs 25 through the water vending machines being installed at different stations in Mumbai division.

Installation of four water vending machines at Kalyan has already been completed and the work of around a dozens of other machines at different stations is in progress, which will be completed within a month.

A passenger can buy a minimum of 300 ml and maximum of five litres of water, purified through reverse osmosis process at the water vending machines. The prices will be less if they take water in their own containers.

At present, tap water supplied by civic bodies is available at different railway stations. Confirming the development a senior CR officer, “We are trying to cover all major stations of the suburban section. Tender process for the installation of additional two dozens of machines is already in progress.”

Welcoming the decision, Subhas Gupta, chairman of Rail Yatri Parisad said, “Currently bottle of one litre is available at Rs 15. After installation of the water vending machines commuters will get good quality of water at cheaper rates.”

Rakesh Shinde, 35, who works as an accountant with a Nariman Point-based firm said, "after Covid ,nobody wants to drink tap water at stations and hence people are forced to buy packaged drinking water. The water vending machines will definitely be a boon for the commuters,” he said. However, the railway authorities will have to ensure the quality of water supplied through water vending machines, he added.

Rates ( without container -Re fill)

300 ml -- Rs 1

500 ml -- Rs 3

One Litre -Rs 5

Two Litre -Rs 8

Five Litre -Rs 20

Rates ( with container)

300 ml -- Rs 2

500 ml -- Rs 5

One Litre -Rs 8

Two Litre -Rs 12

Five Litre -Rs 25