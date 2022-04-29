Mumbai: Sony issued notice for building irregularities on four floors

The BMC’s P-North ward has issued a notice to M/s Sony Pictures Network India Pvt Ltd and its owner Ashok Nimbissan for undertaking illegal construction/ alteration in the television channel’s office building on Link Road in Malad West. The notice was issued under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act (MRTP) Act, 1966, and has been issued by the executive engineer of the civic body’s building proposal department

The notice reads, “It has been reported that you have commenced, undertaken, carried out development, instituted or changed the use of land, premises, which are not in accordance with the permission granted or in contravention of any condition subject to which permission has been granted.”

The irregularities listed include passage being covered to make canteen and kitchen, make-up room and server room into electric room, cabins used for storage and editing room, contrary to the approved plan.

As per the notice, the alleged construction/ alteration is on the second to the fifth floors of the interface building-7. Sony has been asked to reinstate, restore or remove the unauthorised development changes. It has also suggested to the owners to apply for retention of the work before the executive engineer (building proposal department) within a month from the receipt of the notice.

The notice has clarified that on failure to comply with the requisition, the unauthorised work will be demolished by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai at the company’s risk and cost.

Assistant municipal commissioner Makarand Dagadkhair said the company has been given 30 days to respond to the notice, when they should apply for regularisation, or else it would be removed. The spokesperson of Sony TV did not give an official comment on the notice to this newspaper.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:04 AM IST