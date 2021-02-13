Mumbai: Some degree colleges set to reopen offline from Feb 15, others await BMC's final nod

With no clarity about the process, some degree colleges said they will reopen offline lectures on February 15 while, others said they will wait for a final nod from the disaster management authorities.

Degree colleges said they have not received a go-ahead from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the directorate of higher education to reopen offline lectures. Also, students are not yet allowed to commute by suburban train services during peak hours.

Degree colleges said they have initiated Covid-19 preparedness like sanitising classrooms, initiating body temperature checks and placing sign boards on campus to maintain distancing.

Pooja Ramchandani, in-charge principal of HR College, Churchgate, said, "We are prepared to reopen offline lectures from Monday as per directions of the state higher and technical education department. We have sanitised classrooms, corridors and initiated body temperature checks at entry and exit points."