Mumbai: Social Worker Savitha Rao Strives To Curb Noise Pollution By Asking People To Go Horn-Free Through New Book

Left To Right, social activist Savitha Rao, Published book Noise in our Nation | FPJ

City based author and social worker takes on an initiative to curb noise pollution through her new book ‘Noise In Our Nation’. Through the book, she has launched an initiative to make people pledge for #HonkFreeDrive and be part of the campaign to make the city quieter and more livable.

Savitha Rao, the founder of India Positive Citizen initiative, has been working in the fields of sustainability and social work with a vision to inspire everyone to contribute towards nation building with one action, once a week, every week. After her three published books ‘India Positive Citizen’, ‘500+ Ways To Be An India Positive Citizen’ and ‘Putting India First’, Rao has now taken on against noise pollution through her new book ‘Noise In Our Nation’.

This comprehensive book enlightens readers about the physical and psychological impact of noise pollution in urban India and also educates them about the steps people can take to curb this invisible pollution. In an attempt to reclaim silence and transform urban India, Rao explores the epidemic of noise pollution with its devastating effects on health, wealth, happiness, productivity and economy while providing actionable solutions for a quieter and healthier future.

Rao said, “Today, we have all kinds of restaurants available in the city but there are no quiet restaurants. Every place we go, be it a gym, a corporate event or on the streets, there is noise everywhere and it is affecting us in the worst way possible without our knowledge. This eye-opening book is a must-read for every resident of urban India who values their health and well-being and that of their family. It’s high time that people take the much needed step towards a quieter and healthier India.”

With her new book, the social worker is trying to turn readers into Guardians of Silence by inviting them to pledge for honk-free driving every time they sit behind the steering wheel. Along with a pair of ear plugs to save the readers from the noise pollution around them, the author has been sending out No Honking stickers to the readers, which they can paste on their steering wheels to remind themselves to not honk while driving.

The book 'Noise In Our Nation' | Author Savitha Rao

The Indian Medical Association of Mumbai West has recognized the health hazards of noise pollution and bad invited Rao to address a gathering of ENT specialists on the subject at a recent ENT conference in Mumbai.

The author’s initiative to educate people about noise pollution is not limited to its readers as she is in the process of tying up with multiple hospitals to put noise pollution awareness poster in the out-patient departments, waiting areas of doctors’ clinic informing citizens about the risks and solutions of noise pollution.

“Honking is one of the major contributors of noise pollution outdoors. Mumbai has 4.6 million registered vehicles. On any given day even if only 70% of them honks at least 10 times in a day, it results to 322 lakh honks in 603 sq km. Reducing noise pollution in urban India isn't a goal that can be accomplished by a few. It requires crores of Indians to pitch in mindfully daily. Honk free drive is an attempt asking people to honk only when there’s a risk to well-being,” she added.

