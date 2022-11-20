e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Social service branch raids Parel gaming centre, arrests 7

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 09:13 PM IST
Mumbai: Social service branch raids Parel gaming centre, arrest 7
Mumbai: Owing to the increasing illegally gambling gaming dens in the city, a crackdown was conducted by the social service branch of Mumbai Police against such activities, who busted a gambling den that was clandestinely operating behind the closed doors of a shop located in Thakurdwar road, Parmanandwadi, Parel on Saturday.

The police raided the video game gambling centre and seized Rs 15,500, a video game machine and three motherboards worth Rs 75,000.

Illegal gambling den running behind the closed doors

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by police inspector Manoj Suta swooped down on the den on Saturday night. The team found the illegal gambling den running behind the closed doors and a total of seven people including the machine operators and players have been taken into custody.

The accused persons have been booked under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887.

“We have successful raided this gambling centre and prevented further illegal activities, such crackdowns will continue to completely eradicate this menace,” said a police official.

