Mumbai: SoBo building blaze, trapped women rescued

Mumbai: Two women trapped on the upper floors of a residential building in South Mumbai, in which a fire broke out early on Tuesday morning, were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. While the fire gutted an apartment on the sixth floor of 'Atlas building on Napean Sea road, no casualties were reported.

The fire started inside flat number 61 on the sixth floor of a 10-storey building and was confined to the 2 bedrooms in that flat, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade. The fire was confined to the electric wiring, electrical installations, wooden beds, bedding and furnishings, wooden furniture, and clothing etc.

While the fire did not spread to the other flats, walls of the upper two floors of the building turned black from the soot. The fire, which broke out around 4.41 am, was classified as Level II (medium intensity fire) by the Mumbai Fire Brigade at around 6.05 am.

The fire was brought under control at 8:40 am, after a four-hour-long fire-fighting operation with three fire engines, four jumbo tankers, a fire truck, a quick response vehicle and a turntable ladder.

A resident of another building nearby, Shalini Matkar said, "At around 6.30 I saw the fire brigade team using hose pipes to douse the fire from downwards and from the terrace of the adjacent building. The unit with a ladder that they use had not arrived till then."

However, a fire fighter on the spot clarified that the turntable ladder had arrived later, but that did not hamper the fire-fighting operations. "Two women were trapped on the upper floors of the building, and our teams successfully rescued them unhurt.

No injury was reported. Three fire engines rushed to the spot immediately along with a quick response vehicle and one turntable ladder, and we brought the fire under control. We are investigating the cause of the fire," said Prabhat Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The fire was reported at 4.41 am on Tuesday morning, and the fire brigade arrived at the spot at 4.55 am, stated a report from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management unit. On April 21, a three-storey hotel in Mumbai central, which was turned into a COVID-19 quarantine centre by the BMC, caught fire. The reason behind the fire was reported to be a short circuit.