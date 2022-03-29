Mumbai: Snake spotted in Ghatkopar school ahead of exams

A non-venomous snake was rescued from a school in Ghatkopar (E) recently, reports from TOI stated.

As per the report, the 2.5-foot rat snake was spotted at Guru Nanak English High School in Ramabai Nagar while work to clean classrooms was going on.

The school was being cleaned in preparation for students who are slated to write their exams in offline mode.

Later, the school contacted NGO Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), to help rescue the snake.

When the rescue team arrived, the snake which was initially out of sight was eventually spotted at one of the last benches by Rahul Bhosale, a rescuer from RAWW.

The snake was then put in a rescue bag.

