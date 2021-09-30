Mumbai: Slum redevelopment project in Colaba stalled over security issues

One of the biggest slum redevelopment projects in Colaba has come to a standstill after the defence office said that work cannot take place here over security issues. Following this, the slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) has revoked a letter of intent and intimation approval allotted to the developer to carry out the project at backbay reclamation and Cuffe Parade.

The defence had dashed out a letter to the SRA which stated that the proposed construction is in close proximity to the defence establishment. Therefore, from security point of view, an NOC is required from the defence. It then demanded to revoke the permissions. Keeping this in mind, the SRA cancelled the permissions on September 21.

This came to light after the issue was raised by one Ankush Shinde who mentioned that the project will fall within a 500-m radius of the defence boundary wall. After this, the defence officers visited the site and ascertained the matter. They also pulled up SRA for not approaching or consulting them. As per the guidelines, an NOC is required from the defence to carry out construction work if it is a highrise.

The Free Press Journal has all the valid documents sent by the defence and SRA, regarding the cancellation of the project.

As per plan, the project was going to be developed on a 1.13 lakh sq m land that houses 6,852 slumdwellers. This land was supposed to be developed by M/s Precaution Properties Pvt Ltd of Shapoorji Pallonji group.

Meanwhile, the developer was not available for comment.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 12:02 AM IST