Mumbai: Slum Dwellers' Protest At Wadala's Ravli Junction Delays Local Train Over Closure Of Illegal Access Points; MLA Tamil Selvan Demands Foot Over Bridge

Protest by slum dwellers at Ravli Junction disrupts local train services in Wadala | File Photo

Mumbai: On Wednesday, a local train was delayed due to a protest by slum dwellers at Ravli junction near Wadala railway station. The local residents were opposing the closure of illegal entry and exit points and the construction of a boundary wall initiated by the railway authorities.

"The protest gained traction after MLA Tamil Selvan joined the residents, who demanded that the closure of access points be suspended until a foot over bridge is built. They argued that the closures would disrupt their daily lives and limit access to essential services" said an official.

Confirming the developments, MLA Tamil Selvan told FPJ that, he told the railway administration to construct the boundary wall only after the foot over bridge is built at the location. However a senior railway officials stated that a foot over bridge had already been constructed around 300 meter away from the site.

Railway officials further stated that the decision to shut the illegal entry points was made in response to recent incidents of trespassing in the area. However, as construction began, opposition from the local community intensified, leading to the postponement of the work.

After discussions between railway representatives, the MLA, and community leaders, authorities agreed to halt the closure of access points temporarily. Although this decision alleviated tensions momentarily, the situation remained volatile as residents began to leave.

"As protestors made their way home, some walked on the tracks, prompting the motorman of an approaching local train to halt operations for safety. The train was delayed for few minutes, highlighting the ongoing challenge of balancing safety measures with community access" said an official.