Mumbai: Sleeping Elderly Man Beaten With Belt At Railway Station; Shocking Incident Sparks Outrage | A F Khan

Mumbai: A video from Byculla railway station has gone viral on social media, showing a man allegedly assaulting an elderly person on the station premises. The incident has triggered concern among netizens and raised questions about the treatment of senior citizens in public spaces.

The video, shared by social media user 'A F Khan', shows an elderly man lying on the station premises when another individual approaches him. The man is seen waking up the elderly person before allegedly swinging his belt towards him.

लोगों की मानसिकता कितनी खराब हो चुकी है वह इस वीडियो में दर्शा रहा हूं।

जब एक बुज़ुर्ग इंसान पर बिना किसी वजह के हमला होता है, तो सिर्फ़ एक व्यक्ति नहीं बल्कि पूरी इंसानियत शर्मसार होती है। सम्मान, संवेदना और नागरिक जिम्मेदारी ही एक सभ्य समाज की पहचान हैं। हमें इन्हीं मूल्यों के… pic.twitter.com/d6NHuq5Jkm — A F KHAN (@kabirkhan488) June 8, 2026

As the elderly man attempts to protect himself, he appears to struggle to stand properly. Despite his apparent physical difficulty, he is seen trying to defend himself using a walking stick. The video captures a brief altercation in which the elderly man uses the stick to ward off the attacker while the other individual continues to swing his belt in his direction.

The footage shows the elderly man repeatedly attempting to shield himself from the blows while maintaining his balance with the walking stick. The younger individual, meanwhile, continues confronting him.

Based on the visuals, the elderly man appears to have been sleeping at the station when the incident occurred. It is unclear whether he is a beggar. No official information has emerged regarding the circumstances that led to the altercation.

Read Also Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 29 Exotic Animals Smuggled From Bangkok By Indian Passenger

The exact reason behind the confrontation remains unknown, and it is not clear what prompted the younger man to allegedly attack the elderly person.

The viral video has drawn attention online, with many social media users expressing concern over the manner in which the elderly man was treated and questioning the growing instances of aggression against vulnerable individuals in public places.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/