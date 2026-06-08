Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 29 Exotic Animals Smuggled From Bangkok By Indian Passenger |

Mumbai Customs officials intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok at Mumbai International Airport on Sunday and seized 29 exotic wild animals allegedly being smuggled into the country.

According to The Times Of India, following the seizure, a wildlife rescue team from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, RAWW, was called in to assist authorities. The operation was carried out in coordination with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, WCCB, and the Forest Department to identify the species and ensure their safe handling and treatment.

Rare Species Found Hidden in Baggage

According to wildlife experts involved in the rescue, several exotic species were concealed inside the passenger's bag. The animals recovered included a gibbon, a melanistic squirrel, a ball python and an iguana, among other species.

Pawan Sharma of RAWW told The Times of India the animals had been hidden inside luggage and illegally brought into the country. Rescue teams worked to stabilise the animals after they were recovered from the consignment.

Growing Demand Fuelling Illegal Trade

Wildlife experts say the illegal trade in exotic animals continues to be driven by demand for unusual pets. Sharma noted that many smugglers attempt to transport animals in cramped and unsuitable conditions, often leading to severe stress, injury or death during transit.

He said several exotic animals do not survive such journeys because they are packed improperly inside suitcases and remain without adequate ventilation or care.

Legal Action Initiated

Authorities have registered a case against the accused under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, DGCA, guidelines, the rescued animals will be sent back to their country of origin.

The latest seizure comes months after more than 70 wildlife species were recovered at Mumbai airport in August last year, highlighting the continuing challenge of tackling wildlife trafficking through international travel routes.

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