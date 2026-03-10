Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes 12 Kg Weed Worth ₹12 Crore, Gold In Week-Long Anti-Smuggling Drive

In a significant crackdown on international smuggling, the Mumbai Airport Customs intercepted a massive haul of narcotics and undeclared gold during a week-long operation. |

Mumbai: In a significant crackdown on international smuggling, the Mumbai Airport Customs intercepted a massive haul of narcotics and undeclared gold during a week-long operation. Between March 3 and March 10, the customs officials intensified surveillance at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, resulting in multiple arrests and seizures worth crores of rupees. The operation, driven by a combination of sophisticated Advanced Passenger Information System (APIS) profiling and ground-level intelligence, focused heavily on the Bangkok-Mumbai air route, which has recently emerged as a high-risk corridor for narcotics.

Four Back-to-Back Cases of Hydroponic Weed Uncovered

"The highlights of the week were the back-to-back seizures of suspected Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS). In the first series of interventions based on spot profiling, officers booked four separate cases of hydroponic weed. A total of 12 kgs of the narcotic estimated to be worth approximately Rs 12 crore in the illicit market was recovered. Five passengers arriving from Bangkok were apprehended after the weed was discovered concealed in their baggage," said a customs source.

In a separate, intelligence-led operation, a fifth case of hydroponic weed was registered against a lone passenger, also arriving from Bangkok. Acting on specific intelligence, officials recovered 499 grams of the narcotics substance valued at nearly Rs 50 lakhs. All six individuals involved in the drug cases have been arrested under the stringent provisions of the NDPS Act.

Gold Smuggling Cases Also Booked, ₹59 Lakhs Recovered

Parallel to the narcotics crackdown, the Customs department continued its vigil against the illegal movement of precious metals. Three separate gold smuggling cases were booked during this period. Officials recovered 409 grams of gold, valued at approximately Rs 59.57 lakhs, from three different passengers. "These seizures underscore our commitment to neutralizing smuggling syndicates that exploit international travel routes. Further investigations are underway to identify the larger networks behind these consignments," stated a Customs official.

