Mumbai: Skywalk Overrun By Homeless People In Borivali West; Residence Ask Authorities To Intervene - VIDEO

dahisarkar official Instagram

Mumbai: A skywalk in Borivali West, meant to ease pedestrian movement, has reportedly turned into a makeshift shelter for homeless individuals, leaving daily commuters struggling to pass through the stretch. Visuals circulating on social media have highlighted the worsening condition of the skywalk on Chadaverkar Road, raising fresh concerns over civic negligence and public hygiene.

In a video shared by the Instagram handle ‘dahisarkarofficial’, several individuals can be seen occupying large portions of the skywalk, many of them asleep under blankets during the early morning hours. The footage shows commuters carefully navigating their way to avoid stepping on those lying on the walkway. The skywalk serves as a crucial link for pedestrians heading towards the foot overbridge at Borivali railway station, making the obstruction particularly concerning during peak hours.

According to Dahisarkarofficial, local residents have voiced strong objections, stating that the situation has deteriorated significantly in recent weeks. According to them, the space has not only been encroached upon but has also become increasingly unhygienic. Reports suggest that the skywalk is being used for sleeping, eating, and even open urination, further worsening conditions for pedestrians who rely on it daily.

Morning hours, typically marked by heavy commuter movement, reportedly see maximum encroachment, leaving little to no walking space. Several residents have expressed frustration, pointing out that despite repeated complaints, there has been no visible action from the authorities to address the issue.

Citizens are now urging authorities to intervene at the earliest. They have called for immediate clearance of the encroachments, improved monitoring, and measures to maintain the cleanliness and accessibility of the public infrastructure.

The incident once again brings into focus the dual challenge faced by the city, managing homelessness while ensuring that essential public spaces remain safe and usable for commuters.

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