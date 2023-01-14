Mumbai: Six arrested for putting up posters of gangster Chhota Rajan in Malad

Mumbai police on Saturday arrested six people from Malad for putting up posters of gangster Chhota Rajan. The posters were put up celebrating the underworld don's birthday at a Kabaddi programme.

The organiser of the sports event has also been apprehended. The posters "welcomed the honoured dignitaries` in the Kabaddi programme that was organised for January 14 and 15.

The organiser was a person named Sagar Raj Gole and the poster was put up by 'CR Samajik Sanghathan' Maharashtra.

The poster was reportedly taken down by the Thane municipal corporation as no permission was granted by the civic body to put up the poster.

"Mumbai Police books six people who put up a poster wishing underworld don Chhota Rajan on his birthday, in Malad. The six people who have been booked, also include a man who had organised a Kabaddi event on the occasion," ANI tweeted.

Chhota Rajan was deported to India from Indonesia in 2015 and is currently lodged in the high-security Tihar jail in Delhi. Rajan is serving a life sentence for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011.

He was recently acquitted in a 1999 case where his men allegedly fired at and killed an alleged associate of Dawood Ibrahim.