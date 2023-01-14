e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Six arrested for putting up posters of gangster Chhota Rajan in Malad

The posters were put up celebrating underworld don Chhota Rajan's birthday at a Kabaddi programme in Malad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai police on Saturday arrested six people from Malad for putting up posters of gangster Chhota Rajan. The posters were put up celebrating the underworld don's birthday at a Kabaddi programme.

The organiser of the sports event has also been apprehended. The posters "welcomed the honoured dignitaries` in the Kabaddi programme that was organised for January 14 and 15.

The organiser was a person named Sagar Raj Gole and the poster was put up by 'CR Samajik Sanghathan' Maharashtra.

The poster was reportedly taken down by the Thane municipal corporation as no permission was granted by the civic body to put up the poster.

"Mumbai Police books six people who put up a poster wishing underworld don Chhota Rajan on his birthday, in Malad. The six people who have been booked, also include a man who had organised a Kabaddi event on the occasion," ANI tweeted.

article-image

Chhota Rajan was deported to India from Indonesia in 2015 and is currently lodged in the high-security Tihar jail in Delhi. Rajan is serving a life sentence for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011.

He was recently acquitted in a 1999 case where his men allegedly fired at and killed an alleged associate of Dawood Ibrahim.

article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

