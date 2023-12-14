Mumbai: SIT Formed To Probe Mahadev Betting App Case; Crime Branch Likely To Summon Actor Sahil Khan For Questioning |

The cyber cell of the crime branch is investigating the Mahadev Betting App case. An SIT consisting of 3 officers has been appointed to investigate this. Police sources have stated that summons will soon be sent to actor Sahil Khan in this case.

SIT has to investigate more than 900 bank accounts

A senior police officer mentioned that the SIT assigned to this case has to investigate a total of more than 900 bank accounts. Out of these, 139 bank accounts are currently under investigation, with 57 of them found to be blocked. The officer explained that these bank accounts were blocked after receiving a complaint on the cyber helpline number 1930.

The anticipatory bail plea of actor Sahil Khan, known for his roles in the films Style and Excuse Me, has been rejected by the Mumbai sessions court.

Bail plea rejected

Sahil Khan had approached the sessions court to avoid arrest, but the court denied his anticipatory bail. Now, the crime branch will soon send summons to actor Sahil Khan and call him for questioning in the next few days.

Sahil Khan has been named as one of the accused in the Mahadev Betting App case, and Saurabh Chandrakar, along with 32 others, has been booked in Mumbai's Matunga police.