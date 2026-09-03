Mumbai SIR-2026: BMC Urges Political Parties To Help Voters After 36 Lakh Names Removed From Electoral Rolls

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has sought political parties’ cooperation in helping eligible voters complete the electoral-roll revision process | AI Generated Image (X - @mybmc)

Mumbai, September 3, 2026: The BMC has issued a strong appeal to political parties to actively engage with voters and encourage them to complete the necessary documentation for inclusion in the electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026.

This appeal comes in the wake of the revelation that 36 lakh voter names have been removed from Mumbai's electoral rolls as part of the ongoing revision process.

BMC Reviews SIR Progress

Municipal Commissioner and District Election Officer Ashwini Bhide convened a meeting with representatives of various political parties at the BMC headquarters on Thursday to review the progress of the SIR process in Mumbai.

🔷माननीय भारत निवडणूक आयोगाच्या निर्देशांनुसार, मतदार याद्यांच्या विशेष सखोल पुनरिक्षण कार्यक्रम - २०२६ अंतर्गत प्रसिद्ध झालेल्या प्रारूप मतदार यादीत नाव नसल्यास किंवा नोंदीबाबत आक्षेप असल्यास दिनांक ३० सप्टेंबर २०२६ पर्यंत दावे व हरकती दाखल करता येणार आहेत.



🔷या अनुषंगाने,… pic.twitter.com/VbnPUaq3Kk — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 3, 2026

During this session, a detailed presentation was provided to the party representatives outlining the current status of activities related to SIR-2026, including household visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), distribution of count sheets, data collection and digitisation, publication of preliminary voter lists, and the official approval of polling stations by the Election Commission.

The process of claims and objections is currently underway from August 31 to September 30, 2026. Following this, claims and objections will be examined and resolved from August 31 to October 29, 2026. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4, 2026, after all objections are addressed.

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Parties Urged To Assist Voters

During the meeting, Bhide emphasised the crucial role of coordination between political parties and BLOs at the polling station level. She urged parties to actively support voters in submitting the required documents and to work together to ensure the smooth and efficient completion of the revision process. Bhide also appealed for their cooperation to facilitate a transparent and effective revision of the electoral rolls.

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