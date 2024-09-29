 Mumbai: Sion Hospital's Breastmilk Bank Helps Over 10,523 Newborns With Donations From 43,412 Lactating Mothers
Mumbai: Sion Hospital's Breastmilk Bank Helps Over 10,523 Newborns With Donations From 43,412 Lactating Mothers

Mumbai: Sion Hospital's Breastmilk Bank Helps Over 10,523 Newborns With Donations From 43,412 Lactating Mothers

Talking to PTI, Dr Mohan Joshi, dean of Sion Hospital, said, “The milk bank was started in 1989 by Armida Fernandes, and it received donations of Rs 1 lakh from Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Limited. It's the first breastmilk bank in Asia.”

September 29, 2024
article-image
Sion Hospital | File Image

Mumbai: More than 43,000 women have donated breastmilk to civic-run Sion Hospital, home to Asia's first breastmilk bank, in the last five years, the BMC has said.

The donations from 43,412 lactating mothers have helped 10,523 newborns, according to the data released by the civic body during the National Breastfeeding Month in August.

Importance Of Breastmilk Donation

Breast milk donations play a crucial role in bringing down mortality rates among low-weight premature and at-risk newborns.

Statement Dr. Mohan Joshi, Dean Of Sion Hospital

