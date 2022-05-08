Mumbai: Sion flyover to be closed for traffic every weekend till June 20

The Sion flyover will remain closed for vehicular traffic every weekend till June 20 to enable the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to undertake repair work, the traffic police said on Saturday, reported Hindusthan Times.

Mumbai traffic police have given the list of new routes during the period between 5 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday as mentioned below:

Traffic will be diverted to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and also there will be no parking zones during this period.

Diversions will be on the North-bound [Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road]. Vehicles coming from Mumbai Dock or south Mumbai will take right turn from Arora Junction towards Four-Lane Road, then take a right turn towards Wadala bridge, Barkat Ali Naka, Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk, Barkat Ali Dargah Road [Sewree-Chembur Link Road], Bhakti Park-Wadala-Anik Depot road and take Ahuja bridge to proceed further.

Vehicles coming from south Mumbai towards Arora Junction will have to take a right turn. Vehicles coming from Mazgaon, Rey Road, Kalachowky, Four-Lane Road will take left turn under Wadala bridge, then proceed towards Barkat Ali Naka, Shanti Nagar, Bhakti Park, Anik Depot, Ahuja Bridge and then towards Thane, New Mumbai.

Vehicles coming from Bombay Port Trust or south Mumbai via BPT Road needs to take Sewree Link Road­ Wadala, Anik Depot, Ahuja Bridge and proceed towards Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Vehicles coming from Sion Hospital junction needs to take a left turn at the hospital junction and then take Sulochana Shetty Marg to go towards Mahim.

Vehicles coming from Mahim, Kumbharwada towards Sion Hospital junction will take a right turn, go towards MG Road and left turn to Four Lane Road, then right turn at Wadala bridge to go towards Barkat Ali, Shanti Nagar, Bhakti Park, Anik Depot, Ahuja bridge and then move further.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 06:55 PM IST