Mumbai: MSRDC undertakes repairs of Sion Bridge Flyover on weekends, traffic restrictions to follow for 3 months

The vehicular traffic on the Sion Bridge Flyover will be diverted from Saturday evening 5pm to Monday morning for repair work undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). Police have given diversions and the repairs will be on for at least three months.

According to the traffic notification, the MSRDC is going to undertake repairing work of Sion Junction Flyover Bridge. Due to said work vehicular traffic on the said bridge is needed to be diverted hence following traffic regulation have been made effective from February 5 to April 11 starting on every Saturday 5pm to Monday 6am on a temporary basis. Meanwhile, entry of all travel buses on both sides from Arora Jn to Highway Apartment will be restricted.

The traffic diversions have been made on the northbound arm of the Dr. BA Road, wherein heavy vehicles coming from south Mumbai shall take right turn from Arora Jn towards four lane road and then take a right turn for Wadala bridge and then proceed towards Ahuja Bridge. Heavy vehicles coming towards Arora Jn will be allowed a right turn till this order. Vehicles coming from south Mumbai via BPT Rd shall go by Sewri Link Rd towards Ahuja Bridge.

Similarly, vehicles coming towards 1`Sion Hospital Jn shall take a left at the Junction and go by Sulochana Shetty Marg towards Mahim and Bandra. Heavy vehicles taking left from Sion Circle will take a left at Deshpande Chowk and head to Sion Railway station.

Subsequently, on the southbound arm, the heavy vehicles coming from Eastern expressway will proceed through the Santacruz Chembur Link Road and head towards LBS Rd. Heavy vehicles coming from Thane and Navi Mumbai shall take a left from EEH and proceed through Wadala Anik Depot, and those heading towards south Mumbai, Bandra, Worli can take BKC Connector Bridge.

During the repairs on weekends the parking will be restricted on both sides of station road, both ways from Sion Hospital to Highway Apartment, both sides of Road No 8 to Sion Circle to Road No 29, on RL Kelkar Marg and around Sion Circle.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 07:00 AM IST