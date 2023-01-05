Mumbai: 'Singhams don't exist,' says newly appointed Special Commissioner

ADGP Deven Bharti |

Mumbai: The newly appointed Special Commissioner posted a tweet on his twitter handle on Thursday afternoon. Showing the spirit of Mumbai Police working as a team dedicatedly he said, "Mumbai Police is a Team. Singhams don’t exist."

Through his tweet, he aimed to convey the message that there is no one man hero in the squad of Mumbai police. They all work it out together being the heroes of the city.

Mumbai Police is a Team. Singhams don’t exist. @MumbaiPolice — Deven Bharti 🇮🇳 (@DevenBhartiIPS) January 5, 2023

Bharti appointed as Special Commissioner a day earlier

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday appointed Mr Deven Bharti, a 1994 batch IPS officer who is of the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP) and is a close confidante of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, as special police commissioner, Greater Mumbai.

“To effectively supervise the working of joint commissioners, which are under the control of the police commissioner, the government was considering creating a post of special police commissioner for Greater Mumbai,” the government said.

This is the first time Mumbai got a special commissioner

“The government has taken a decision and appointed Mr Bharti as the special police commissioner,” it said. This is for the first time in the history of Mumbai Police that the post of special police commissioner’s post has been created.

“The special police commissioner will supervise and control the functioning of the joint commissioners of police,” the government said. Mumbai Police have five joint commissioners who look after law and order, crime, administration, traffic and the Economic Offences Wing.

