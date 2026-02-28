Mumbai: Singapore Consul-General Calls On MMRDA Chief; Talks Focus On Advancing Partnerships & Davos MoUs |

Mumbai: Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and Cheong Ming Foong, Consul-General of Singapore in Mumbai, met on Saturday. During the meeting, discussions were held on strengthening Singapore–MMRDA collaboration and accelerating follow-up on the Memoranda of Understanding signed at the World Economic Forum, Davos.

The interaction covered progress on key Singapore partnerships, including Surbana Jurong and Sembcorp, and explored pathways for early translation of these engagements into implementable projects aligned with MMR’s industrial, logistics, and sustainable infrastructure priorities .

The Consul-General Cheong Ming Foong also noted,“keen interest of Singapore-based financial and institutional supporters who have extended FDI support to MoU partners, including Mapletree (Singapore), Ascendas Firstspace backed by CapitaLand Singapore, and JM Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd., who have expressed intent to evaluate and facilitate long-term investments in projects emerging under the MoUs."

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner. MMRDA. apprised “MMRDA’s Land Disposal Policy has been approved by the Authority and the State Cabinet and, upon notification, will provide a transparent framework for land allocation under approved FDI norms. This will support timely project structuring and enable serious global partners, including Singapore institutions and companies, to progress from MoUs to on-ground investments,“ Said Mukherjee.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment to deepen Singapore–Maharashtra economic cooperation and to convert strategic engagements into tangible outcomes for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

