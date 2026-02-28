Mumbai: MMRDA Moves To Adopt Global Infrastructure Governance Standards With KPMG |

Mumbai: In a high-level global engagement reflecting MMRDA’s rising international stature, senior leadership from KPMG International called on Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), to deliberate on the adoption of advanced global standards in contract management and infrastructure governance.

The delegation was led by Lisa Kelvey, Global Head – Infrastructure and Transport, KPMG International, accompanied by Suneel Vora, Partner and Head – Major Projects Advisory, KPMG India.



The meeting focused on institutionalising globally benchmarked frameworks for contract structuring, risk allocation, procurement reform, performance monitoring, and dispute avoidance mechanisms for large-scale infrastructure projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Drawing upon KPMG’s experience across complex transport and infrastructure programs in advanced economies, the discussions emphasized practical strategies to decisively reduce cost overruns, minimize time delays, enhance fiscal discipline, and strengthen execution efficiency through digital oversight systems and governance controls.



Dr. Mukherjee highlighted MMRDA’s commitment to embedding international best practices within its project lifecycle management systems, ensuring stronger procurement competitiveness, improved contract oversight, and timely delivery of transformative regional infrastructure.



The engagement marks a significant step in aligning MMRDA’s project governance architecture with global standards.

