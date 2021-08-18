Mumbai: Silencer thieves arrested

Advertisement

Mumbai: A gang of thieves was nabbed by Kandivali Police for allegedly stealing silencers from parked cars, then separate metal out of them and process it to extract platinum. The platinum was then sold to jewellers. So far three gang members including middlemen who facilitated the sale have been held and police are looking for others. The gang has struck in several locations in the western suburbs.

According to police sources, the gang has stolen at least nine silencers and have cases registered against them at several city police stations. Police said that last month, two men approached Kandivali Police, claiming that the silencers of their vehicles were stolen. After preliminary original and enquiries made, police learnt that the crime was committed by a gang of thieves, which was active at night and would decamp with silencers of the parked vehicles at night.

CCTV camera footage and technical probe revealed that a mechanic was part of the group, who along with other members, would surveil the vehicles and target them accordingly, to dismantle the silencer. The accused gang would then allegedly sell the silencers to a middleman, who gave the silencers to a man who could separate platinum from the metal.

After this information came to light, Kandivali Police have arrested three men-- Mushtaq Khan, the mastermind, along with Jabbar Hussain and Sujit Yadav. The end beneficiary is yet to be traced and the search for him is underway, police said. Police are also looking for the mechanic who helped dismantle the silencers.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Burglary averted at ATM as thieves trigger alarm

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 03:14 AM IST