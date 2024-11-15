Mumbai: Sikhs Celebrate 555th Prakash Parv, Marking The Birth Anniversary Of Guru Nanak Dev

Religious programmes in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai |

Sikhs will celebrate the 555th Prakash Parv, the birthday of their first guru and founder of the faith, Guru Nanak Dev, on Friday, November 15.

Prakash Parv or Purab means the festival of light. In many communities, celebrations began on Wednesday, with Prabhat Pheris, a tradition where devotees walk around their neighborhoods, singing kirtans accompanied by traditional music instruments.

Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Dadar, the centre of Sikh religious and socio-cultural, will organise the day's programmes at Guru Nanak Khalsa College grounds, Matunga. "There will be religious programmes like pravachan in the morning. We have kirtan singers from Amritsar. There will be religious lectures in the afternoon and programmes during the evening," said.

Kulwant Singh, senior vice-president of Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Dadar.

At Chembur Guru Nanak Darbar gurdwara, preparations for Friday's langar or community kitchen began on Thursday evening. "There will be kirtan till 12.30pm. The langar will continue till 5.300m," said Chembur resident Puran Singh Banga.

Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Kharghar, is organising a three-day celebration, held from November 13.

"On the auspicious occasion of Prakash Parv, a variety of events have been organised to foster a spirit of unity, peace, and devotion. These activities include Rehras Sahib and Aarti, Kavisari (traditional Punjabi poetry recital), Kirtan (spiritual hymns), and Katha, all bringing to life the invaluable messages of compassion, humility, and service shared by Guru Nanak Dev Ji," said Bal Malkit Singh, Executive Chairman, Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy.

The gurdwara is also organising a free medical check-up and blood donation to mark the day. Devotees can have meals at the Guru ka Langar, the community meal served throughout the celebration for all attendees, symbolising Guru Nanak Ji's principles of equality and selfless service.

"The Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy and Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Kharghar, extend a heartfelt invitation to everyone to join these sacred celebrations and partake in the Guru's Langar. This occasion offers people from all walks of life an opportunity for prayer, reflection, and gratitude for Guru Nanak Dev Ji's timeless teachings," said Singh.