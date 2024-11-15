 Mumbai: Sikhs Celebrate 555th Prakash Parv, Marking The Birth Anniversary Of Guru Nanak Dev
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Sikhs Celebrate 555th Prakash Parv, Marking The Birth Anniversary Of Guru Nanak Dev

Mumbai: Sikhs Celebrate 555th Prakash Parv, Marking The Birth Anniversary Of Guru Nanak Dev

Prakash Parv or Purab means the festival of light. In many communities, celebrations began on Wednesday, with Prabhat Pheris, a tradition where devotees walk around their neighborhoods, singing kirtans accompanied by traditional music instruments.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 01:24 AM IST
article-image
Religious programmes in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai |

Sikhs will celebrate the 555th Prakash Parv, the birthday of their first guru and founder of the faith, Guru Nanak Dev, on Friday, November 15.

Prakash Parv or Purab means the festival of light. In many communities, celebrations began on Wednesday, with Prabhat Pheris, a tradition where devotees walk around their neighborhoods, singing kirtans accompanied by traditional music instruments.

Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Dadar, the centre of Sikh religious and socio-cultural, will organise the day's programmes at Guru Nanak Khalsa College grounds, Matunga. "There will be religious programmes like pravachan in the morning. We have kirtan singers from Amritsar. There will be religious lectures in the afternoon and programmes during the evening," said.

Kulwant Singh, senior vice-president of Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Dadar.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Sikhs Celebrate 555th Prakash Parv, Marking The Birth Anniversary Of Guru Nanak Dev
Mumbai: Sikhs Celebrate 555th Prakash Parv, Marking The Birth Anniversary Of Guru Nanak Dev
Maharashtra: Matka Queen Jaya Chedda Withdraws Petitions Seeking Relief From Bombay HC
Maharashtra: Matka Queen Jaya Chedda Withdraws Petitions Seeking Relief From Bombay HC
Construction Costs Surge By 11% In 2024, Driven By Rising Labor Expenses Across Real Estate Sectors
Construction Costs Surge By 11% In 2024, Driven By Rising Labor Expenses Across Real Estate Sectors
Navi Mumbai: Panvel Locals To Get Adequate Water Supply With Nhava Sheva Scheme’s Capacity Set To Increase To 228 MLD
Navi Mumbai: Panvel Locals To Get Adequate Water Supply With Nhava Sheva Scheme’s Capacity Set To Increase To 228 MLD

At Chembur Guru Nanak Darbar gurdwara, preparations for Friday's langar or community kitchen began on Thursday evening. "There will be kirtan till 12.30pm. The langar will continue till 5.300m," said Chembur resident Puran Singh Banga.

Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Kharghar, is organising a three-day celebration, held from November 13.

"On the auspicious occasion of Prakash Parv, a variety of events have been organised to foster a spirit of unity, peace, and devotion. These activities include Rehras Sahib and Aarti, Kavisari (traditional Punjabi poetry recital), Kirtan (spiritual hymns), and Katha, all bringing to life the invaluable messages of compassion, humility, and service shared by Guru Nanak Dev Ji," said Bal Malkit Singh, Executive Chairman, Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy.

Read Also
Mumbai TTE Assault Case: Accused Apologises To Sikh Community In Mulund Gurdwara; Claims Receiving...
article-image

The gurdwara is also organising a free medical check-up and blood donation to mark the day. Devotees can have meals at the Guru ka Langar, the community meal served throughout the celebration for all attendees, symbolising Guru Nanak Ji's principles of equality and selfless service.

"The Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy and Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Kharghar, extend a heartfelt invitation to everyone to join these sacred celebrations and partake in the Guru's Langar. This occasion offers people from all walks of life an opportunity for prayer, reflection, and gratitude for Guru Nanak Dev Ji's timeless teachings," said Singh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Sikhs Celebrate 555th Prakash Parv, Marking The Birth Anniversary Of Guru Nanak Dev

Mumbai: Sikhs Celebrate 555th Prakash Parv, Marking The Birth Anniversary Of Guru Nanak Dev

Maharashtra: Matka Queen Jaya Chedda Withdraws Petitions Seeking Relief From Bombay HC

Maharashtra: Matka Queen Jaya Chedda Withdraws Petitions Seeking Relief From Bombay HC

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Locals To Get Adequate Water Supply With Nhava Sheva Scheme’s Capacity Set To...

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Locals To Get Adequate Water Supply With Nhava Sheva Scheme’s Capacity Set To...

Mumbai: NCPSL Announces ₹25,000 Reimbursement For IAS Aspirants Choosing Sindhi As An Optional...

Mumbai: NCPSL Announces ₹25,000 Reimbursement For IAS Aspirants Choosing Sindhi As An Optional...

Mira-Bhayandar: Member Of Tamil Nadu-Based 'Trichy' Gang Arrested For Car Theft In Nallasopara,...

Mira-Bhayandar: Member Of Tamil Nadu-Based 'Trichy' Gang Arrested For Car Theft In Nallasopara,...