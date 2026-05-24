Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple Trust To Launch Major Beautification In Prabhadevi Project On May 25

The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust will inaugurate a new beautification initiative in Prabhadevi in the presence of senior Maharashtra leaders | File Pic

Mumbai, May 23: The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust will inaugurate a major beautification project in the Prabhadevi area on Monday, May 25, 2026, at 6 pm.

According to a media invitation issued by the temple trust, the inauguration ceremony will take place at the open ground near the Siddha entrance gate of the temple premises.

The event is expected to be attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and other senior ministers and dignitaries.

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Temple trust invites media for ceremony

The trust has invited representatives from the print and electronic media to cover the ceremony and document the launch of the beautification initiative. The project is aimed at enhancing the surroundings of one of Mumbai’s most visited and revered temples.

The invitation letter was issued by Sandeep Rathod, Deputy Executive Officer of the temple trust.

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