Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple Introduces Four New Special Pujas, Fees Go Upto ₹50,000

The new rituals include special abhishek, flower offerings, devotional chanting and arrangements for mahaprasad for devotees' families | File Photo

Mumbai, November 16, 2026: The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust has introduced four new special pujas for devotees, expanding the range of religious services offered at the temple.

The newly introduced rituals include Sahasranama Mahaprasad Puja, Sahasranama Ashirvachan Mahapuja, Shringarika Puja and Atharvashirsha Havan.

Devotees wishing to perform these pujas or seeking further information can contact the puja booking counter at the temple.

The initiative offers devotees an additional opportunity to offer prayers and devotional services at the feet of Lord Ganesha.

Details Of New Pujas And Fees

The Sahasranama Mahaprasad Puja involves performing Shodashopachar Puja to a silver idol of Lord Ganesha, followed by abhishek and flower offerings while chanting the deity's thousand names.

The puja is intended to fulfil devotees' wishes and special vows and seek blessings for health, prosperity and family well-being. The registration fee is Rs 25,000. The temple priests also bless the devotee and family members, while mahaprasad is arranged for five family members.

The Sahasranama Ashirvachan Mahapuja, priced at Rs 50,000, includes abhishek with 121 recitations of the Atharvashirsha and Sahasranama Pushparchan. Mahaprasad is arranged for 10 family members.

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The Shringarika Puja, priced at Rs 25,000, involves decorating the deity with silk garments, banana pillars, fragrant flowers, garlands and other offerings. Registered devotees are invited for the morning aarti and subsequently receive blessings.

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