Mumbai: Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust To Auction Devotional Gold Offerings On March 19 | X @SVTMumbai

Mumbai: The Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust, Prabhadevi, has announced a public auction of gold ornaments and other offerings made by devotees at the temple. The auction will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2026, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa.

According to an official communication issued by the Trust, the auction will take place within the temple premises from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm. Items to be auctioned include gold ornaments offered to Lord Ganesha, such as idols, lockets, modaks, chains, and other decorative items.

The ornaments will be displayed at the temple premises for public viewing prior to the auction. The Trust has stated that the entire process will be conducted in accordance with government norms to ensure transparency and fairness.

In addition to gold ornaments, 999 purity silver bricks and coins will also be put up for sale during the auction. All rights related to the sale process have been retained by the Temple Trust.

The Trust has appealed to devotees of Lord Siddhivinayak to participate in large numbers in the auction. The initiative is part of the Trust’s ongoing efforts to manage and utilise offerings made by devotees in a systematic and regulated manner.

The announcement was made through an official letter issued by Veena Patil, executive officer of the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust.

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