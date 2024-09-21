Mumbai: SHRC Launches Suo-Motu Cognizance Into Land Grabbing And Illegal Dumping On Wadala Salt Pans

State Human Rights Commission investigates land grabbing and illegal dumping at Wadala salt pans | Representational Image

Mumbai: The State Human Rights Commission has initiated a Suo-Motu investigation into the alarming reports of alleged land grabbing and illegal debris dumping on the Wadala salt pans, following a news article published in an English daily. The article has sparked significant concern among local residents and environmental activists.

The Commission has issued summons to key officials, including the Municipal Commissioner (MCGM), the Collector of Mumbai, the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Port Zone, Mumbai, and the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department at Mantralaya, Mumbai. These officials have been directed to conduct a fact-finding inquiry and submit their responses in the form of affidavits by October 2024.

The Commission, presided over by Justice K.K. Tated and M.A. Sayeed, has posed several critical questions to the authorities:

1. Ownership of the Land:-The Commission seeks clarity on the ownership of the disputed land.

2. Land Area:-Authorities have been asked to specify the exact area of the said land.

3. Permission for Debris Dumping:-The Commission inquires whether any official permission was granted for debris dumping in the locality. If so, they request the order under which it was allowed. If no permission was granted, the Commission demands to know what actions have been taken against the illegal dumping.

4. CCTV Verification:-The police authorities have been instructed to review CCTV footage from the area over the last three months. They are expected to identify those responsible for the illegal dumping and submit the evidence, including video footage, on a pen drive along with their report.

The Commission's order highlights the urgency of the situation, noting that the news article contained photographic evidence of debris piling up in the Wadala area near the freeway. The article also mentioned that the illegal dumping is taking place on mangrove sites, which are crucial for the local ecosystem.

Residents, particularly from Bhakti Park, have expressed their distress over the ongoing environmental degradation. K.K. Kamble, a former railway officer and resident, voiced his concerns, stating, "We are daily noticing the eco-destruction taking place. The mangroves near the freeway are natural sponges that clean marine pollution and help biodiversity."

The Commission has categorized this issue as a violation of human rights under Section 12 of The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, prompting them to take up the matter on their own accord.