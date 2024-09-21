Maharashtra: SHRC Launches Inquiry Into Alleged Police Brutality & Bribery By Raigad Police

Representational Image |

In a case of alleged police misconduct, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has launched an inquiry into accusations of police brutality and bribery against the Raigad police. The complainant, Mahir Sargure, a resident of Alibaug, alleged that officers assaulted him and demanded a bribe of Rs3 lakh, while also failing to register an FIR regarding a dispute over missing money and jewellery.

According to Sargure’s complaint, an acquaintance had entrusted him with valuables, which he had kept with a local jeweller. When the acquaintance requested the return of these items, the jeweller failed to deliver them. The matter was brought to the attention of the Raigad police, but instead of filing a formal complaint or registering an FIR, the police allegedly attempted to settle the matter informally at the police station.

Read Also Narayan Rane fails to appear before Raigad police; lawyer says he is unwell

The SHRC expressed grave concern over the police’s handling of the situation, particularly their failure to register an FIR and their attempt to resolve the issue without an official complaint. Sargure further alleged that when he sought help, he and his mother were assaulted by the officers, who then demanded a Rs3 lakh bribe.

In response, the Raigad police claimed that Sargure was called to the station to file a formal complaint but failed to do so, a statement that they documented in their official records. However, the SHRC questioned why the police did not take steps to visit Sargure’s home to record his statement, as would be expected in such cases. The commission also expressed concern over the police’s failure to produce CCTV footage from the station, which had been requested as part of the inquiry.

Led by Justice KK Tated and Sanjay Kumar, the SHRC has directed the special inspector general of police, Navi Mumbai, to file an affidavit explaining the police’s actions. The commission has also demanded a full report and the CCTV footage from the police station as part of its ongoing investigation into the matter.