Mumbai: Short supply leads hike in vegetable prices, traders claim it as short-term rise

A sudden drop in the supply of vegetables at the wholesale market has pushed its price in retail. In the last two weeks, vegetable prices increased by around 30 to 40%. However, traders at the wholesale market claimed that this is a short-term rise, and it will come down in a fortnight.

The winter season is known for the good availability of green vegetables at a low price. However, this year so far, homemakers have had a tough-time managing the kitchen’s budget.

The rising price of green vegetables is pinching hard to the household budget. The price of Cauliflower has reached Rs 80 to Rs100 per kg in the retail market. Even the cluster bean is commanding Rs 120 to Rs 140 per kg. The price of tomatoes that had come down to Rs 40 per kg has again reached Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg.

Shankar Pingle, the director of the Vegetables Market at Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi said that the supply from Gujarat and Rajasthan has come down sharply. “The arrival from Uttar Pradesh is normal but that is not sufficient to meet the demand,” said Pingle.

The Mumbai APMC in Vashi receives vegetables from Pune, Nasik, Satara, in Maharashtra and Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Pingle said that the sudden rise in price is normal and it happens. “The fluctuation in supply is normal and it does not last long,” he said, adding that there can be multiple reasons in states from where the vegetables are supplied.

According to traders at APMC, the winter is underway and soon the supply will be normal. On January 4, around 490 trucks laden with green vegetables arrived at the APMC Vashi. “This is around 30% low than the normal supply of vegetables,” said another trader.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 08:09 PM IST