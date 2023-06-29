Mumbai: Shop Owner Steals ₹5 Crore From Tenant Jeweller, ₹1.1 Crore Recovered

J | PTI

A man has been arrested while the main accused and another accomplice – who allegedly stole gold bars and cash worth ₹5 crore from a jeweller's shop, are on the run. The accused, who was apprehended from Bhuleshwar, has been identified as Gyaneshwar Bhod, while the main accused is Sanjay Goyal.

According to the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police, Goyal had rented out his shop in Zaveri Bazar to Vikram Kumar Rikabachand Jain, 45, a jeweller from Bengaluru. On June 17, Jain's employees called him to inform that Goyal was not allowing them to enter the shop. As the jeweller lived in Karnataka and came to Mumbai for business purposes, he called Goyal for clarification.

CCTV footage reveals theft

As per Goyal's request, Jain reached Mumbai the next day, but the former refused to meet him. Upon checking the CCTV footage of the building in which his shop is located, Jain discovered that Goyal and Bhod with a third accomplice broke open the shop and stole the assets, said the police.

Based on his complaint, a case was filed and it was handed over to Assistant Inspector Rahul Bhandare. The cop succeeded in arresting Bhod and recovering a loot of ₹1.1 crore. A hunt is on for the absconders, said a police official.

