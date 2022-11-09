e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai SHOCKER: Woman suffers heart attack after hearing news of husband's death, dies

Mumbai SHOCKER: Woman suffers heart attack after hearing news of husband's death, dies

The police officials have confirmed of no foul play in the couple's death. The couple is survived by 2 sons.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Woman suffers heart attack after hearing news of husbands death, dies | File photo
Follow us on

Mumbai: In a shocking incident from Vikhroli, a woman died after hearing the news of her husband's death.

As per a report from Latestly, Pramila (43) suffered a heart attack due to shock. Her deceased husband has been identified as Binu Koshi (45). He too had suffered a heart attack on Monday morning and had been admitted to Ambedkar Hospital.

After hearing the news of her husband's untimely death, Pramila started crying unconsolably at the hospital after which she was taken back to her home. She fell unconscious at home and was rushed to the hospital where she died at around 2 pm.

The police officials have confirmed of no foul play in the couple's death. The couple is survived by 2 sons.

Read Also
Man dies instantly while reading newspaper due to heart attack in Rajasthan's Barmer, watch video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sanjay Raut’s release: 'A Tiger is out,' says MVA; BJP points out he is not acquitted

Sanjay Raut’s release: 'A Tiger is out,' says MVA; BJP points out he is not acquitted

Mumbai SHOCKER: Woman suffers heart attack after hearing news of husband's death, dies

Mumbai SHOCKER: Woman suffers heart attack after hearing news of husband's death, dies

Gokhale bridge closure in Mumbai: Traffic in alternative routes is beyond control

Gokhale bridge closure in Mumbai: Traffic in alternative routes is beyond control

Mumbai: Gokhale bridge will open by September 2023

Mumbai: Gokhale bridge will open by September 2023

Mumbai updates: 'I've spent over 100 days in jail, what was my crime?' asks Sanjay Raut after bail

Mumbai updates: 'I've spent over 100 days in jail, what was my crime?' asks Sanjay Raut after bail