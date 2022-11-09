Mumbai SHOCKER: Woman suffers heart attack after hearing news of husband's death, dies

Mumbai: Woman suffers heart attack after hearing news of husbands death, dies | File photo

Mumbai: In a shocking incident from Vikhroli, a woman died after hearing the news of her husband's death.

As per a report from Latestly, Pramila (43) suffered a heart attack due to shock. Her deceased husband has been identified as Binu Koshi (45). He too had suffered a heart attack on Monday morning and had been admitted to Ambedkar Hospital.

After hearing the news of her husband's untimely death, Pramila started crying unconsolably at the hospital after which she was taken back to her home. She fell unconscious at home and was rushed to the hospital where she died at around 2 pm.

The police officials have confirmed of no foul play in the couple's death. The couple is survived by 2 sons.