Mumbai Shocker: Society Chairman Allegedly Cuts Off Member's Thumb After Heated Argument In Dahisar; VIDEO

Left To Right: Victim Aditya Desai and his injured finger |

A shocking incident occurred at a society meeting in Mumbai's Western suburbs, resulting in a society member losing his left hand's thumb. The chairman of the society is alleged to have injured another member's thumb during an altercation. This incident has left the local community in shock and has become a topic of widespread discussion in the area. The MHB police are currently investigating the matter. The victim has been identified as Aditya Desai.

According to sources, the incident took place at the Amarnath Apartment in Mhatre Wadi, Dahisar West. On Sunday morning, the society held a meeting with many members in attendance. Nityanand Parihar is the chairman of the society. During the meeting, an argument broke out between Chairman Parihar and member Aditya Desai over a particular issue. The altercation escalated to the point where Parihar allegedly injured Desai by biting his left hand's thumb.

Desai alleges that Chairman Parihar intentionally cut his thumb, stating, "On Sunday at 11 am, our society meeting at Amarnath Apartment was held. A few issues were to be discussed. I attended the meeting and presented an application to Chairman Parihar. He began speaking to me harshly, and I responded sternly. He then pushed me, causing me to fall on the floor. He sat on my chest and broke my spectacles. In the struggle to defend myself, my thumb went into his mouth, and he bit it off completely. It is extremely painful."

The specifics of what transpired during the meeting remain unclear. The cause of the dispute between Aditya Desai and Nityanand Parihar, and whether Parihar indeed bit off Desai's thumb, are still under investigation. The MHB police are looking into the incident.