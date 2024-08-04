 Mumbai Shocker: Society Chairman Allegedly Cuts Off Member's Thumb After Heated Argument In Dahisar; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Shocker: Society Chairman Allegedly Cuts Off Member's Thumb After Heated Argument In Dahisar; VIDEO

Mumbai Shocker: Society Chairman Allegedly Cuts Off Member's Thumb After Heated Argument In Dahisar; VIDEO

The cause of the dispute between Aditya Desai and Nityanand Parihar, and whether Parihar indeed bit off Desai's thumb, are still under investigation.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Left To Right: Victim Aditya Desai and his injured finger |

A shocking incident occurred at a society meeting in Mumbai's Western suburbs, resulting in a society member losing his left hand's thumb. The chairman of the society is alleged to have injured another member's thumb during an altercation. This incident has left the local community in shock and has become a topic of widespread discussion in the area. The MHB police are currently investigating the matter. The victim has been identified as Aditya Desai.

According to sources, the incident took place at the Amarnath Apartment in Mhatre Wadi, Dahisar West. On Sunday morning, the society held a meeting with many members in attendance. Nityanand Parihar is the chairman of the society. During the meeting, an argument broke out between Chairman Parihar and member Aditya Desai over a particular issue. The altercation escalated to the point where Parihar allegedly injured Desai by biting his left hand's thumb.

Read Also
Amid Heavy Rainfall, Middle Vaitarna Becomes 5th Reservoir Supplying Water to Mumbai to Overflow;...
article-image

Desai alleges that Chairman Parihar intentionally cut his thumb, stating, "On Sunday at 11 am, our society meeting at Amarnath Apartment was held. A few issues were to be discussed. I attended the meeting and presented an application to Chairman Parihar. He began speaking to me harshly, and I responded sternly. He then pushed me, causing me to fall on the floor. He sat on my chest and broke my spectacles. In the struggle to defend myself, my thumb went into his mouth, and he bit it off completely. It is extremely painful."

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Couple Found Dead In Goregaon, Police Suspect Man Strangled Wife Before Committing...
article-image

The specifics of what transpired during the meeting remain unclear. The cause of the dispute between Aditya Desai and Nityanand Parihar, and whether Parihar indeed bit off Desai's thumb, are still under investigation. The MHB police are looking into the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Central Railway’s Medical Service Helps 2,019 Passengers In 2 Months

Mumbai: Central Railway’s Medical Service Helps 2,019 Passengers In 2 Months

Mumbai Shocker: Society Chairman Allegedly Cuts Off Member's Thumb After Heated Argument In Dahisar;...

Mumbai Shocker: Society Chairman Allegedly Cuts Off Member's Thumb After Heated Argument In Dahisar;...

Mumbai: Colaba-Cuffe Parade Residents Protest Cutting Of Water Lines, MP Arvind Sawant Joins To...

Mumbai: Colaba-Cuffe Parade Residents Protest Cutting Of Water Lines, MP Arvind Sawant Joins To...

Mumbai News: Complaint Filed With Wakf Board Seeks Inquiry Into Transfer Of Musafirkhana Building &...

Mumbai News: Complaint Filed With Wakf Board Seeks Inquiry Into Transfer Of Musafirkhana Building &...

Mumbai: Monorail Services Disrupted By Technical Issues, Sparking Frustration Among Commuters Facing...

Mumbai: Monorail Services Disrupted By Technical Issues, Sparking Frustration Among Commuters Facing...