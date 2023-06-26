Mumbai Shocker: Manual Scavenger Mowed Down By Reckless Car Driver In Kandivali, Video Surfaces

A tragic incident recently took place in Kandivli when a drainage worker died, 10 days after being mowed down by a car in Dhanukarwadi. The accident took place on June 11 when the manual scavenger was cleaning a drain and a car drove over the manhole while he was inside it.

The victim, identified as Jagveer Shamveer Yadav from Budaun in Uttar Pradesh, died in hospital during treatment on June 21.

The car owner and the contractor responsible for hiring the deceased have been arrested. FIR registered under sections 304 (A), 336 and 279 in Kandivali police station.

Shocking visuals of the incident have now surfaced on the internet. CCTV footage of the accident shows a Hyundai i20 driving over Yadav, who was standing inside the manhole.

Deceased was lone earner in family

Yadav’s brother, Raj, said, “Jagveer was the sole provider in our family. With our father being blind and one of our sisters also visually impaired, his income was crucial for their well-being. Additionally, our two other sisters are of marriageable age, and Jagveer aimed to obtain funds for their weddings. Our other brothers are not in a position to support the family.”

Family blames healthcare system for Yadav's death

Ashish Singh, who accompanied Yadav's brother Raj during the ordeal, emphasised that Yadav could have been alive today if not for the inflexible and inefficient treatment he received.

“The hospital he was admitted to lacked basic facilities. They negligently discharged him after an unsuccessful surgery, without addressing a severe lung infection that caused significant complications. Despite our attempts to secure admission at multiple hospitals, including KEM and Sion, he was denied due to the unavailability of beds. We even approached Shatabdi hospital, but the operating doctor was not present. Finally, we managed to admit him to Balaji hospital in Malad.”

Singh also complained about conduct of ambulance drivers during the pressing time, "We observed ambulance drivers taking advantage of the situation, refusing to reduce their exorbitant rates. Those willing to provide services at a lower cost were prevented from transporting Yadav by members of the ambulance union near Bhagvati post-mortem centre. Concerned about the situation, we decided to transport his body in a private car after the post-mortem. This incident has deeply affected me, and I am determined to report it to the government. If necessary, I will pursue legal action.”