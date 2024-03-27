Mumbai Shocker: Man To Death By Friend For Refusing To Drink Alcohol In Malad | Representative Photo

Mumbai: Uttam Motichand Choudhary, aged 38, a fruit vendor, was fatally assaulted by his friend in the Malad area on Monday after he declined to consume alcohol. The Malad police have apprehended the suspect, Krishna Kamleshi Yadav, who fled following the registration of a murder case.

The Malad police were informed about a man who lost consciousness in the Anand Road area of Malad at 1 pm on Monday. Upon receiving the information, the police quickly responded, taking the man to the nearby Shatabdi Hospital. Despite their efforts, they couldn't find any identification on him, and he had visible injuries from a beating. Through interrogation, it was discovered that his name was Uttam Motichand Chaudhary.

Chaudhary was working as a fruit seller there. He had an argument with his alcoholic friend Yadav at 10.30 am. During this dispute, Yadav had beaten him with heavy kicks. He fell on the ground and injured his head. After that, his friend who beat him ran away from there.

Chaudhary, who was admitted for treatment, was declared dead by the doctor. After that his body was sent to Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon for autopsy. Chaudhary is a native of Maharajang Badhara village of Uttar Pradesh.

Following the autopsy findings, it was uncovered that Chaudhary succumbed to injuries inflicted by physical assault, resulting in a severe head injury and internal bleeding in the stomach. Subsequently, prompted by Assistant Police Inspector Deepak Balaji Raiwade's complaint, Malad Police initiated a murder case and commenced the hunt for the accused friend.

During the ongoing search operation, the police detained Krishna Yadav, a 49-year-old friend of the accused, from Malad. A resident of Bihar, Yadav works as a laborer. He coerced the victim into drinking alcohol despite knowing his friend's abstinence from it. Yadav admitted to assaulting him when he refused to drink, leading to his arrest by the police on charges of murder.