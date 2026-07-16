Mumbai Shocker: Influenced By Crime Patrol, Man Allegedly Kills Minor Girlfriend In Kandivali, Dumps Body In Forest; Arrested

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Mumbai: A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his 17-year-old girlfriend in Mumbai's Kandivali East after allegedly planning the crime by watching a television crime show, Crime Patrol.

Victim's Body Found In Forest

The victim, identified as Siddhi Vishwakarma (17), was found dead in the Damu Nagar forest area under the jurisdiction of Samta Nagar Police Station on July 10. Forest department personnel discovered the body during a routine patrol and alerted the police. Following an investigation, police arrested the accused, Suraj Waghmare (22), a resident of Kandivali East.

Accused & Victim Were In A Relationship

According to the preliminary investigation, Waghmare and the victim had been in a relationship for nearly one-and-a-half years after meeting at a Ganpati Mandal event. Police said the accused was allegedly pressuring the minor to marry him, but she had refused.

According to an ABP News report, the accused then allegedly hatched a plan to kill the girl after watching the crime television programme that depicted methods of committing murder and destroying evidence.

Accused Lured Siddhi Under Pretext Of Giving Unique Gift

Police said Waghmare allegedly called Siddhi to the forest area on the pretext of giving her a unique gift. He reportedly asked her to close her eyes and blindfolded her before allegedly attacking her with a knife and slitting her throat. After the murder, he allegedly abandoned the body in the forest and attempted to erase evidence.

𝐁𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐝 ‘𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞’ 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐥𝐲: 𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐢 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧 𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐢 |



In the heart of Kandivali East, a shocking love affair turned into cold-blooded murder. 17-year-old Siddhi Vishwakarma was… pic.twitter.com/beTGRqNvUy — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) July 16, 2026

The victim's identity was established within a short time after the body was recovered, following which police launched an investigation that led to Waghmare's arrest. The accused has been booked for murder and is currently in Samta Nagar Police custody. Police said the investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and gather further evidence.

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