Mumbai Shocker: Football Coach Arrested In Vasai For Sexually Exploiting Minor Player With Career Promises; Shocking Incident Sparks Outrage | Representational Image

Vasai: On the very day the Football World Cup kicks off globally, a deeply disturbing and agonising incident has come to light in Vasai. A minor girl, who dreamt of building a successful future on the football field, was allegedly sexually exploited by her coach. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling it a shameful stain on the sporting community, as the coach exploited the trust of a young, ambitious athlete.

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Arrest of accused

The Manikpur Police have arrested the private football coach, identified as Abhijit Mandal (36, residing in Vasai). A case has been registered against him under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act along with several other serious sections of the law.

Threat of Circulating Photos and Videos

According to police reports, the victim joined the accused in 2023 for football training. Promising her lucrative opportunities and a bright future in football, the accused won her trust. The complaint alleges that he then repeatedly subjected her to sexual exploitation over the past three years.

Furthermore, the accused recorded photos and videos during the acts. When the girl later tried to distance herself from him, he allegedly threatened to leak the material online to keep her under his control. Unable to bear the severe mental agony any longer, the victim finally confided in her family. Following this, a formal complaint was lodged at the Manikpur Police Station.

Police investigation underway

The police acted swiftly to arrest the accused, and further investigation is currently underway. This shocking breach of trust against a young athlete has left the local community deeply shaken.