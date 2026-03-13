Mumbai Shocker: Female Doctor Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At Railway Hospital In Mumbai Central; Case Registered

Representational Image |

Mumbai: A female doctor was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Jagjivan Ram Hospital, operated by Western Railway, triggering concern among hospital staff. The deceased has been identified as Dr Anuja Kulkarni, an unmarried doctor working in the hospital’s ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) department.

According to an IANS report quoting officials, the incident came to light on Wednesday after Dr Kulkarni failed to report to the operation theatre for her scheduled surgeries. Following the discovery, the Mumbai Police registered a case under the Accidental Death Report (ADR) category at Tardeo Police Station and began an investigation.

Police said Dr Kulkarni had multiple surgeries scheduled that day. When she did not arrive at the operation theatre at the designated time, colleagues grew concerned and attempted to contact her repeatedly on the phone, but received no response.

Kulkarni Was Found Lying On The Floor In Her Room

A junior doctor later went to check on her in her room located on the fourth floor of the hospital premises. After repeated knocks went unanswered, the doctor looked through the glass panel of the door and spotted Kulkarni lying on the floor near a chair. The hospital administration was immediately informed and senior doctors rushed to the spot. After examining her, they confirmed that she had died.

Police were later alerted, and officers reached the hospital to inspect the scene and conduct a panchnama. Preliminary findings revealed that the door of the room where her body was found was locked from inside, adding to the mystery surrounding the incident. The body was later sent to Sir JJ Hospital for a post-mortem examination. After completion of the procedure, the body was handed over to her family members.

Officials said the exact cause of death will be determined only after the post-mortem report is received. Meanwhile, cops have seized CCTV footage from cameras installed across the hospital, including those on the fourth floor, to aid the probe.

