Mumbai News: Dombivli Doctor Attempts Suicide With 10 Beers, 45 Sleeping Pills Over Relationship With Nurse

Kalyan: In a shocking incident that has sent ripples across the medical fraternity in Kalyan - Dombivli, a well-known doctor allegedly attempted suicide by consuming 10 bottles of beer and 45 sleeping pills. The incident reportedly stemmed from mental distress linked to a personal relationship. The matter is currently under investigation by the Vishnunagar police.

Doctor Found Unconscious at Home, Condition Critical

According to local sources, the doctor, who runs a reputed hospital in Dombivli along with his wife—also a prominent medical practitioner—was found unconscious at his residence. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be critical.

Preliminary information suggests that the doctor was allegedly involved in a relationship with a nurse employed at the same hospital. Sources indicate that tensions had been escalating over the past few months, with the nurse reportedly pressuring him for marriage. The doctor, who is already married, is said to have been under considerable emotional stress due to the situation.

Doctor Moved Out After Frequent Spousal Disputes

Police sources revealed that frequent disputes had occurred between the doctor and his wife over the alleged relationship. Subsequently, the doctor had reportedly shifted to a separate residence in a high-end housing society in Dombivli East, where he was staying alone.

On the day of the incident, the doctor failed to report to work and did not respond to repeated phone calls from hospital staff. Concerned colleagues eventually visited his residence. After gaining entry with difficulty, they discovered him lying unconscious on the floor. He was immediately shifted for emergency medical care.

Nurse Stopped Communicating Amid Marriage Deadlock

Investigators believe that the alleged breakdown in communication between the doctor and the nurse may have further aggravated his emotional state. It is learnt that the nurse had stopped speaking to him after he expressed his inability to marry her due to his existing marital status.

The Vishnunagar police have registered a case and are conducting further inquiries to ascertain the exact sequence of events. Statements of concerned individuals are being recorded, and officials have stated that all angles are being examined.

The incident has sparked serious concern within the local medical community, raising questions about mental health pressures and personal turmoil among professionals. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

