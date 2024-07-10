Mumbai Shocker: Father-Son Duo End Life On Railway Tracks In Bhayandar; VIDEO Surfaces | X

Mira Bhayandar: In a shocking incident a 33-year-old man and his father allegedly ended their lives by lying on the railway tracks in front of an approaching train near the Bhayandar railway station at around 11:30 pm on Monday. The Churchgate-bound local train ran over them as the motorman had hardly any time to apply the brakes.

The deceased who died on the spot have been identified as- Jay Mehta (33) and his 60-year-old father Haresh Mehta-residents of Vasai (west). While Haresh Mehta was employed as an account manager with a private firm in Worli and also invested money in the stock market, his son worked as a DTP operator.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to Government Railway Police (GRP) officials, both had left for work as usual on Monday morning. In the footage captured by the closed-circuit tele-vision (CCTV) cameras, both are seen walking on platform number six of the Bhayandar railway station towards the tracks in the direction of Naigaon.

The footage showed the duo holding hands and lying on the tracks after seeing an approaching train. Haresh Mehta had allegedly left a suicide note at his house saying that nobody should be held responsible for their deaths, highly placed sources in the GRP said.

In a state of shock and disbelief, the family members and close relatives of the deceased are clueless about the motive. Notably, Haresh’s wife had died during the Covid-19 pandemic and Jay had got married last year. Haresh, Jay and his wife were the only three family members residing in their apartment in Vasai.

While the exact cause of them taking the extreme step is still to be ascertained the police have filed an accidental death report (ADR) and are probing all possible angles including any financial duress due to suspected losses in the share trade.

Meanwhile the final rites of the father-son duo were conducted at a crematorium in Mira Road (Haresh’s brother resides in Mira Road) on Tuesday evening.