Mumbai Shocker: Dharavi Couple Allegedly Sells 13-Month-Old Son For ₹1.05 Lakh, Fakes Toddler’s Death To Hide Crime | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: The Dharavi police have booked a married couple after the woman’s brother alleged that they sold their 13-monthold son for `1.05 lakh and initially tried to conceal the crime by falsely claiming that the toddler had died due to a fall. A ‘middlewoman’ has also been detained, and a hunt is on to trace the baby.

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According to the FIR, the complainant, Sunny Singh, 39, a security guard from Goregaon, said that on August 6, his sister Roli, 33, allegedly called their mother, claiming that she had slipped in the rain and the baby had fallen from her arms. She reportedly said that the toddler had fallen on his head and had been taken to Sion Hospital.

Singh claimed that he later went to the hospital; however, he neither found Roli nor her husband, Sandeep, and their phones were also switched off. Later, Sandeep, who works as an artisan at a jewellery shop, allegedly called Singh and asked him to come to their Dharavi residence. The latter claimed that the couple told him that the baby had died and that his body had been taken for a post-mortem at Sion Hospital.

Singh said that the story made him suspicious, and hence he returned to firmly question the couple a day later. He alleged that Roli finally revealed that they had sold the baby on August 2 to a woman named Rani for `1.05 lakh. Singh added that he forcibly took them to the Dharavi police station and lodged a complaint.

A case has been filed under the relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.