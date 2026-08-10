Mumbai Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Bhiwandi Teen Dies After Falling From Moving Local Near Kalwa Station

Mumbai: A 17-year-old from Bhiwandi died after falling from a moving local train near Kalwa railway station while travelling to Mumbai with a friend.
Read Also
Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Goa-Based Cyber Fraud Racket; 12 Arrested, ₹500 Crore Transactions Under...
According to sources, Mohammad Fazil Ansari, a resident of Bala Compound, had left with a friend to visit Mumbai and boarded a Kalyan–Mumbai local at around 3pm on Friday.
When the train was approaching Kalwa, Ansari was reportedly standing near the train door. He suddenly lost his grip and fell from the moving train, sustaining serious head injuries.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: