 Mumbai Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Bhiwandi Teen Dies After Falling From Moving Local Near Kalwa Station
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Mumbai Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Bhiwandi Teen Dies After Falling From Moving Local Near Kalwa Station

A 17-year-old boy from Bhiwandi, Mohammad Fazil Ansari, died after falling from a moving Kalyan–Mumbai local near Kalwa railway station on Friday. Ansari was travelling to Mumbai with a friend and was reportedly standing near the train door when he suddenly lost his grip and fell. He suffered severe head injuries in the incident.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Monday, August 10, 2026, 08:02 AM IST
Mumbai Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Bhiwandi Teen Dies After Falling From Moving Local Near Kalwa Station
Mumbai Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Bhiwandi Teen Dies After Falling From Moving Local Near Kalwa Station | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 17-year-old from Bhiwandi died after falling from a moving local train near Kalwa railway station while travelling to Mumbai with a friend.

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According to sources, Mohammad Fazil Ansari, a resident of Bala Compound, had left with a friend to visit Mumbai and boarded a Kalyan–Mumbai local at around 3pm on Friday.

When the train was approaching Kalwa, Ansari was reportedly standing near the train door. He suddenly lost his grip and fell from the moving train, sustaining serious head injuries.

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