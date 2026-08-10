Mumbai Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Bhiwandi Teen Dies After Falling From Moving Local Near Kalwa Station | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 17-year-old from Bhiwandi died after falling from a moving local train near Kalwa railway station while travelling to Mumbai with a friend.

According to sources, Mohammad Fazil Ansari, a resident of Bala Compound, had left with a friend to visit Mumbai and boarded a Kalyan–Mumbai local at around 3pm on Friday.

When the train was approaching Kalwa, Ansari was reportedly standing near the train door. He suddenly lost his grip and fell from the moving train, sustaining serious head injuries.