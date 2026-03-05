Mumbai Shocker: Delivery Driver Flees with Diamond Jewellery Worth ₹69.74 Lakh, Police Launch Manhunt

In a shocking incident of alleged criminal breach of trust, a delivery driver employed by a private logistics firm has been accused of embezzling diamond-studded jewellery worth Rs69.74 lakh in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). | AI

Mumbai: In a shocking incident of alleged criminal breach of trust, a delivery driver employed by a private logistics firm has been accused of embezzling diamond-studded jewellery worth Rs69.74 lakh in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The BKC police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

The Complainant and Logistics Firm

According to the FIR, the complainant, Mitul Prakash Patel, 38, is a partner at S.M. Secure Logistics LLP, a company headquartered at Opera House, Charni Road, with a branch at Bharat Diamond Bourse, BKC, Bandra (East). The firm handles the transportation of diamonds, gold, and jewellery consignments between Mumbai and Surat.

On February 26, H.K. Jewels Pvt. Ltd. dispatched 54 parcels from its Surat office to multiple clients in Mumbai through S.M. Secure Logistics LLP. The parcels, containing diamonds and jewellery, arrived at Mumbai Central railway station via express train at around 6:45 am on February 27.

The Delivery Team and Initial Success

The delivery team Vishnubhai Patel, Aniruddh Rathod, Kishan Thakor, and driver Bhaveshkumar Ashokkumar Prajapati, set out in a company vehicle (MH-01-DR-2516) to distribute the consignments. Two parcels were successfully delivered in Zaveri Bazaar to Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers and Joyalukkas India Ltd.

Subsequently, 46 parcels were delivered to H.K. Jewels Pvt. Ltd. at Capital Building in BKC. Vishnubhai Patel was dropped at Bharat Diamond Bourse. The remaining six parcels were to be delivered to Titan Company Ltd. and MBMG Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. at their offices in Andheri.

Suspicion Arises and GPS Tracking

However, when the driver failed to return to the Capital Building for the next delivery, suspicion arose. Upon checking the vehicle’s GPS location through a mobile app, Patel discovered that the car was stationed near Bank of Baroda in Bandra (East). CCTV footage from inside the vehicle allegedly showed Prajapati fleeing around 8:30 am with an unidentified accomplice, carrying the six remaining parcels.

Repeated attempts to contact the driver proved futile as his mobile phone was switched off. Patel then approached BKC police station and lodged a formal complaint.

Police have registered an offence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to criminal breach of trust and cheating. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and tracking digital evidence to trace the accused and recover the stolen jewellery.

Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/