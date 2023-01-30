Mumbai Shocker! Delivery agent stabbed to death by five armed men

Representative Image |

A 20-year-old youth was brutally stabbed to death in Mira Road on Monday. According to the police, the deceased, Ankush Raj, 20, worked as a delivery agent with a well-known e-commerce platform.

The incident was reported from the MTNL Road area of Sheetal Nagar at around 6.30pm.

The police said, four to five men armed with sharp objects fled after mounting a brutal assault on the man. He was rushed to a private hospital with grievous injuries but was declared dead on arrival.

“We are conducting further investigations into the case,” confirmed Assistant Commissioner of Police Vilas Sanap.