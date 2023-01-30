e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Shocker! Delivery agent stabbed to death by five armed men

Mumbai Shocker! Delivery agent stabbed to death by five armed men

The incident was reported from the MTNL Road area of Sheetal Nagar at around 6.30pm.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

A 20-year-old youth was brutally stabbed to death in Mira Road on Monday. According to the police, the deceased, Ankush Raj, 20, worked as a delivery agent with a well-known e-commerce platform.

The incident was reported from the MTNL Road area of Sheetal Nagar at around 6.30pm.

The police said, four to five men armed with sharp objects fled after mounting a brutal assault on the man. He was rushed to a private hospital with grievous injuries but was declared dead on arrival.

“We are conducting further investigations into the case,” confirmed Assistant Commissioner of Police Vilas Sanap. 

Read Also
Thane Shocker! Two arrested for posing as policemen, raping 17-year-old girl in Thakurli forest
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Panels formed to select Mumbai, Pune varsity Vice Chancellors

Panels formed to select Mumbai, Pune varsity Vice Chancellors

Mumbai airport signboards PIL: HC asks petitioner to deposit Rs 1 lakh to show bonafide

Mumbai airport signboards PIL: HC asks petitioner to deposit Rs 1 lakh to show bonafide

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO floats tender to run Bhoomiputra Bhawan in Ulwe

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO floats tender to run Bhoomiputra Bhawan in Ulwe

Pune ranks top in going paperless for power bills

Pune ranks top in going paperless for power bills

Mumbai Shocker! Delivery agent stabbed to death by five armed men

Mumbai Shocker! Delivery agent stabbed to death by five armed men