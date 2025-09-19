 Mumbai Shocker: Class 7 Student Suffers Spinal Injury After Birthday Bumps At Malad School, Parents Allege Negligence
A Class 7 student from Vibgyor Roots and Rise, an international school in Malad, reportedly suffered a spinal injury after classmates gave him birthday bumps inside the classroom. The incident occurred on the child’s birthday, leaving what was meant to be a celebration turning into a serious accident. The school's response was unavailable.

Simple VishwakarmaUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 07:12 AM IST
article-image
Vibgyor Roots and Rise, an international school in Malad | File Photo

Mumbai: A Class 7 student from Vibgyor Roots and Rise, an international school in Malad, reportedly suffered a spinal injury after classmates gave him birthday bumps inside the classroom. The incident occurred on the child’s birthday, leaving what was meant to be a celebration turning into a serious accident. The school's response was unavailable.

Parents allege negligence by school

According to the parents, one of the classmates gave the child birthday bumps with such force that it led to a serious spinal injury. The boy was immediately taken for medical attention, where it was confirmed damage to his spinal cord.

Complaint lodged at police station

The boy’s parents claim that they immediately approached the school administration but received no response. Left with no option, they went to the local police station at Bangur Nagar to lodge a complaint. But they alleged that when the police authorities visited the school, the matter was downplayed and never followed up.

Malad School Minor Sexual Assault Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Steps In After HC Slams Police Inaction
article-image

Parents demand accountability

The parents have demanded responsibility from the school for not averting such accidents as well as for keeping silent after the injury. They also stressed that traditions like birthday bumps need to be controlled strictly to avoid similar incidents in the future. The parents stated that they will wait for a week for the management's response after which they will decide their course of action.

Safety concerns raised

The accident has also raised concerns from parents about the security of students in the school premises and the need for more strict monitoring of such informal celebrations.

