 Mumbai Shocker: Cat Run Over By 2 Vehicles In Goregaon; CCTV Footage Triggers Outrage On Social Media | WATCH
The CCTV footage shared showed the cat being first hit by a two-wheeler, after which a car ran over it. The post claimed that the cat was deliberately run over by the two vehicles.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 08:30 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: In a disturbing incident, a cat lost its life after being deliberately run over by two vehicles in Goregaon late Sunday night. The incident occurred around 12:19 am on December 14 at Shastri Nagar 1, opposite Dwarka Society, and has since sparked public outrage after CCTV footage of the incident surfaced.

CCTV footage of the incident, shared by the Instagram handle thevoicelesssoul and reposted by streetsofbombay, shows the cat being first hit by a two-wheeler, after which a car ran over it. The post claimed that the cat was deliberately run over by the two vehicles.

article-image

The footage shared on social media was captioned saying, "A life was lost, and the culprit is still free. An innocent cat was deliberately run over on 14 December at 12:19 AM.  This is not an accident — it is cruelty. We demand accountability and strict action."

Users react on social media.

The video sparked outrage on social media, with many users expressing anger and sadness over the incident, with several people demanded immediate action and accountability.

article-image

One user wrote, "Help the animal, " while another user commented, "I wish the person responsible for this faces the same"

One user noted, "Pls send to Sir Sudhir Kudalkar. Atleast people will start to be careful when driving and not hurt these innocent animals or Humans." While one user called for a death sentence for the culprit.

Meanwhile, just a few days back, a disturbing video from Kandivali’s Lokhandwala area triggered outrage on social media after it showed a pet dog being forced to run behind a speeding bike on the busy Akurli Road. The incident, which allegedly took place in the name of “training,” has raised serious concerns about animal cruelty.

