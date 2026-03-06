Mumbai Shocker: Bedridden 77-Year-Old Alzheimer’s Patient Suffers Fractured Thumb After Alleged Assault By Caretaker In Kandivali

Mumbai: Caretaker Booked For Allegedly Assaulting 77-Year-Old Alzheimer’s Patient In Kandivali West | FPJ

A 77-year-old man was allegedly physically assaulted by his 34-year-old caretaker, resulting in a fracture to his right thumb in Kandivali West. The incident came to light on March 2 after CCTV footage was reviewed. The Charkop Police Station registered an FIR against Bishu Anil Soni for allegedly assaulting a senior citizen. The caretaker was an employee of Neha Manav Centre.

Family had hired caretaker through the care centre

According to the FIR, the complainant, Naveen Rajput (39), resides in Charkop Sector 5, Kandivali West. His father, Anandilal Rajput, lives in Charkop Sector 8, Kandivali West, with his daughters Anju Rajput and Laxmi Rajput. The elderly man has been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for the past five years and has been bedridden for the last two years. The family had hired Soni as a caretaker two months ago through the Neha Manav Centre. Soni, who resides in Malvani, worked from 8 am to 8 pm. Naveen Rajput had installed a CCTV camera in his father’s room.

CCTV footage allegedly captures assault

On February 28, when Naveen visited his father and enquired about his health, the elderly man showed injury marks on his ribs. Naveen then checked the CCTV footage, which allegedly showed that on February 24, between 3 pm and 9:30 pm, the caretaker assaulted his father.

Medical examination reveals fracture

Naveen attempted to contact Soni; however, he did not respond. He then called Dr Sameer Kamat for a medical examination. After examining the victim, the doctor stated that the elderly man’s right thumb was fractured and there was swelling on the right side of his waist.

Police register FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Following this, Naveen filed a complaint and submitted a copy of the medical report to the police. The Charkop police registered an FIR against Soni under Sections 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on March 3.

