Mumbai Shocker: 70-100 Guests Fall Ill After Suspected Food Poisoning At Nahur West Wedding, 31 Hospitalised; All Patients Stable | Video | Representative Image

Mumbai: A suspected food poisoning incident at a wedding ceremony held at Nalanda Buddha Vihar Hall in Nahur West on November 1 left several guests unwell, with dozens reportedly requiring medical attention.

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According to the police, around 400 to 500 people attended the wedding ceremony. Approximately 70 to 100 guests who consumed food during the last serving round complained of illness, raising suspicions of food poisoning.

Of those affected, 22 people were admitted to Agarwal Hospital in Mulund, four children were shifted to Kamgar Hospital in Mulund, while five others were admitted to a hospital in Vikhroli for medical treatment.

The condition of all admitted patients is reported to be stable, and they are currently undergoing treatment. The situation is being closely monitored, and the concerned authorities are taking necessary steps, police said.

Further details regarding the suspected cause of the incident are awaited.