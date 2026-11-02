Mumbai Customs Arrests 19-Year-Old Student At Airport For Allegedly Possessing Marijuana Brought From Bangkok | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Airport Customs officials on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old Ulhasnagar resident for allegedly possessing drugs sourced from Bangkok. The accused claimed he was befriended by a woman in Bangkok who sought his 'help' in delivering her package to her relative in Mumbai. He claimed he was unaware of the contents of the parcel.

Customs Intercept Passenger From Bangkok

According to Customs sources, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit intercepted passenger B.S. Nathani, on the basis of spot profiling that he might be carrying some contraband items, after he arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, on Sunday from Bangkok.

Thereafter, a search of his backpack was conducted, and the said backpack was found stuffed with clothes and 01 food packet. On cutting the said food packet, two plastic packets were found. Upon cutting the said packets, they were found stuffed with marijuana (hydroponic weed) weighing 960 grams.

Investigation Into Other Suspects Underway

Nathani was then placed under arrest. "The preliminary investigation discloses the involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. As the investigations in the case are at a preliminary stage, efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," said a Customs officer.

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Defence Claims Accused Was Misled

Nathani's defence counsel, Advocate Sunil Pandey, stated that his client was falsely implicated and was a victim of circumstances. "The applicant is a student and was influenced by a woman in Bangkok and was induced to carry the package with him to deliver it to someone known to her in India. My client had no knowledge about the content of the package. He was granted bail by the court," Advocate Pandey said.

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