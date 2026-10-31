Bhiwandi Crime: Police Seize Banned Gutkha Worth ₹57.96 Lakh In Kaleher, 1 Arrested

Bhiwandi Police Recover Kamla Pasand And Rajshree Pan Masala Worth ₹57.96 Lakh From A Tempo During An Inspection In Kaleher | Representative pic

Bhiwandi, October 31, 2026: Bhiwandi police have seized banned gutkha and pan masala worth ₹57.96 lakh from a tempo in the Kaleher area and arrested a 39-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the alleged illegal transportation of the consignment into Maharashtra. Investigators are now probing the supply chain and the possible involvement of other persons in the trade.

According to the police, the seizure was made at around 2.30 pm on October 30, 2026, during an inspection of a chocolate-coloured Tata tempo parked in front of Maruti Circling Centre at Arihant Compound in Kaleher. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a large stock of prohibited products, including Kamla Pasand and Rajshree pan masala.

The total value of the seized goods was estimated at ₹57,96,000. The tempo, bearing registration number MH-04-KA-02-8045, was also taken into custody as part of the investigation.

Uttar Pradesh Man Arrested

The arrested accused has been identified as Liaqat Sabir Ali, 39, a resident of Maswani Nivara, near Building School, in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district. Police suspect that the prohibited products were being transported for illegal distribution and sale in Maharashtra, where the sale of gutkha and certain pan masala products is banned.

Police records also mention Javed of Amravati, described as a distributor of Kamla Pasand pan masala, and a person identified as Shafi. Their alleged roles in the procurement, transportation and distribution of the seized stock are being examined. However, the nature of their involvement has yet to be established.

Supply Chain Under Investigation

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and applicable rules. Police officer Mahendra Patil is conducting further investigations.

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Investigators are now working to establish the consignment's origin, identify its intended recipients and determine whether the seizure could lead to further action against others allegedly involved in the banned products trade.

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